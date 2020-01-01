Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Ambulance Service says Great James Street incident relates to 'reported stabbing'

Two males have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time

Ambulance Service says Great James Street incident relates to 'reported stabbing'

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has said that it received a report of a stabbing on Great James Street in Derry last night.

It comes after the PSNI confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a man was hospitalised on New Year's Eve.

A NIAS spokesman told the Derry News: "A call was received at 22:41 to the Great James Street area following the reports that a patient had been stabbed in the leg.

"An emergency crew was dispatched along with a rapid response paramedic.

"Following treatment at the scene the patient was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital."

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the injuries caused to the man in the Great James Street area on Tuesday 31st December.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not believed to life threatening.

Two males aged 30 and 16 years old have been arrested as part of the investigation. Both males are currently in police custody.

There are no further details at this stage.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Shops recognised for best festive window displays

The Flower Basket on Main Street Garvagh was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Christmas window competition in Garvagh. Gillian McGarrell is pictured with Shaun Kennedy

Shops recognised for best festive window displays

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie