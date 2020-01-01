Ambulance Service says Great James Street incident relates to 'reported stabbing'

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has said that it received a report of a stabbing on Great James Street in Derry last night.

It comes after the PSNI confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a man was hospitalised on New Year's Eve.

A NIAS spokesman told the Derry News: "A call was received at 22:41 to the Great James Street area following the reports that a patient had been stabbed in the leg.

"An emergency crew was dispatched along with a rapid response paramedic.

"Following treatment at the scene the patient was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital."

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the injuries caused to the man in the Great James Street area on Tuesday 31st December.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not believed to life threatening.

Two males aged 30 and 16 years old have been arrested as part of the investigation. Both males are currently in police custody.

There are no further details at this stage.