Significant decrease in Derry motoring offences

Motoring offences in the Derry policing district have dropped by more than 1,000 in the past year, according to new PSNI statistics.
Between November 2017 to October 2018 there were 4,776 motoring offences committed in the Derry City and Strabane policing district. In the same period this year the total was 3,744.
Across Northern Ireland from 1st November 2018 to 31st October 2019, there were 46,422 detections for motoring offences, a decrease of 15.4% on the 54,873 detections recorded in the previous 12 months.
The largest offence group recorded was speeding offences with a total of 7,619 detections, accounting for 16.4% of all detections for motoring offences. This was a decrease of 9.5% on the number recorded in the previous 12 months.
The highest speed detected by PSNI officers in the latest 12 months was 140mph, on the M2 motorway.
Parking offences was the only offence group to report an increase in detections over the period. When compared to the previous year, it increased by 2.9% to 1,775.
One in five motoring offences was detected in the Belfast City District.
Those aged 30-49 years old accounted for 41% of motoring offences detected in the past year, followed by those aged 18-29 on 35.2%. Males accounted for almost 8 in 10 of all motoring offences in that time.
