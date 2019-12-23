Woman arrested after stabbing in Derry

Contact
Man was treated in hospital for injuries.
Detectives arrested a 27-year-old woman on Sunday (December 22) after a man was stabbed in the Waterside area of the city.
The incident took place shortly before 1am at St Brecan's Park. The 22-year-old male victim sustained wounds to his shoulder and was treated in hospital. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact Strand Road CID on 101, quoting reference 115 22/12/19.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ensure you keep the Christmas tree away from fireplaces, radiators, candles or other sources of heat
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.