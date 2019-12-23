Woman arrested after stabbing in Derry

Detectives arrested a 27-year-old woman on Sunday (December 22) after a man was stabbed in the Waterside area of the city.

The incident took place shortly before 1am at St Brecan's Park. The 22-year-old male victim sustained wounds to his shoulder and was treated in hospital. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact Strand Road CID on 101, quoting reference 115 22/12/19.