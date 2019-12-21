PSNI investigating links between thefts in different areas of Derry

Contact
Police are investigating a possible link between a number of thefts in the Greysteel and Eglinton areas which were reported on Friday 20 December.
A trailer, a quad bike and tools with a significant monetary value were taken from sheds, a van and a yards, two of the premises were on Killylane Road and one at Loughview in Greysteel, and another on Craigbreck Road in Eglinton.
Sergeant Leighanne Robinson is appealing for witnesses: "I am keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who may have been in Eglinton or Greeysteel yesterday. Did you see anything or anyone out of the ordinary or suspicious? If so, please call police on 101."
