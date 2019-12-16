Delays expected due to lane closure on Derry-Dungiven road

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the Derry-Dungiven road from tomorrow.

A lane closure will be in place on the A6 Glenshane Road at Drumahoe from The Beeches to The Green Road between 9.30am and 4.00pm daily until to Tuesday next, 24th December, to allow for essential works =relating to the A6 Derry to Dungiven dualling project.

The expected delay on these works are less than five minutes.