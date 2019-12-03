Dr Art J Hughes examines social history of Gaelic language in final Island Voices lecture

Contact
Dr. Art J. Hughes (Ulster University) who gave a talk "A Social History of the Gaelic Language over two millennia" as part of Island Voices held in the Tower Museum pictured with Erin Hamilton, Irish
Derry City and Strabane District Council’s popular series of free lunchtime lectures concluded at the Tower Museum with ‘A Social History of the Gaelic Language over Two Millennia’ by Dr AJ Hughes.
The lecture examined the history of Gaelic in the context of Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man, plus the wider backdrop of Celtic and other languages in Western Europe.
Island Voices is an annual series that explores the languages, cultures and heritages of these islands with a particular emphasis on the Irish and Ulster Scots traditions.
The theme of this year’s series was ‘Irish and Ulster-Scots: Language and Belonging’ and there were three talks in the programme.
A range of themes are covered including; the interplay between the languages of English, Irish and Ulster-Scots in our place names; Ulster-Scots identity as expressed in the language and literature of the North of Ireland and the development and expansion of the Gaelic language throughout these islands over two millennia.
The series began on Thursday September 26 with a lecture entitled ‘Language, Identity and the Importance of Place Names’ by Mícheál B. Ó Mainnín, Professor of Irish and Celtic Studies (Queen’s University Belfast) who considered the importance of local place names in the context of the International Year of Indigenous Languages from a variety of perspectives.
In October Dr Carol Baraniuk (University of Glasgow) considered Ulster-Scots as an identity and how it is expressed in language and literary traditions within the north of Ireland.
Further information on any of the talks is available from Pól Ó Frighil, Policy Officer (Irish Language) with Derry City and Strabane District Council at pol.ofrighil@derrystrabane.com
You can visit the Island Voices Learning Zone at towermuseumlearning.co.uk/island-voices/.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Dr. Art J. Hughes (Ulster University) who gave a talk "A Social History of the Gaelic Language over two millennia" as part of Island Voices held in the Tower Museum pictured with Erin Hamilton, Irish
Derry student Laura Kelly with Costume Designer Lisa Lavery who has more than 20 years’ experience in the film and television industry. The students were taking part in the ScreenWorks programme, fun
Dad John Broderick with son Pete (10) from Lavey who have both made history with their karate club by achieving Black Belts on the same day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.