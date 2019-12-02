Derry Diocese launches ‘redesigned and modern new website’

The Diocese of Derry has launched a redesigned and modern new website that will allow people access to parish information and resources at the click of a button.

www.derrydiocese.org is both mobile and desktop friendly with easy to use dropdown menus that allow users to navigate through the latest news, events, works and ministries in the Diocese, along with a handy parish and clergy finder.

Father Micheál McGavigan, Director of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre, who has overseen the development of the new website said: “Communication is changing in the 21st Century and we, as a Diocese, want to ensure we are communicating with parishioners and the wider community in the most effective way possible.

“The new website has a fresh look with navigation that makes it much easier for people to find material. It also contains contact and other information on all of the Diocese’s 51 parishes across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

“The aim is to communicate effectively with all of those currently active in parishes as well to encourage those who want to reconnect with their faith or enquire about their local parish.”

The Derry priest noted that one of the key themes of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan is: ’To Make Jesus Known and Loved.’

He continued: “As well as the new website being a reference point for information about parishes, priests and organisations, it seeks to be a tool for evangelisation. Events that are happening around the diocese will be publicised, and good news stories shared and the faith of the people of the Diocese will be nourished.

“People will be able to find details of upcoming events at parish and diocesan level; Mass times, details of clergy, and various organisations at work within the diocese and across Ireland that are associated with the Catholic Church.

“People will also be able to stay up to date with the Diocesan Pastoral Plan as the Diocese works towards the Diocesan Assembly in 2021.

“The website also has links to external sites where people can find out more about their faith and what we believe and why. We look forward to people looking at the website and giving us their feedback.”

In tandem with the new website, the Derry Diocese has also developed another online page, dedicated solely to the development of Vocations for men and women. www.derryvocations.org can be accessed directly from diocesan website, and also as an independent domain.

Father Chris Ferguson, Director of Vocations said that an important part of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan is highlighting the importance of vocation.

He added: “As Christians, we believe every person has received a personal calling from God, which we are asked to respond to throughout our lives. In Baptism, every person is welcomed into the community of God’s people. We all have a part to play in Jesus’ mission to bring healing and mercy.

“In a desire to create a culture of vocations, the vocations website is designed to help people question and celebrate their calling in life. The website has been created to provide information and support to those seeking to discover who God is calling them to be, and what path in life might bring them true contentment and happiness.

Both websites are now live and can be accessed at www.derrydiocese.org and www.derryvocations.org