Removal of Sinn Féin posters in Waterside area of city reported to PSNI

Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion has said the removal of election posters will not deter her election campaign.

The Foyle candidate said: "Over the last number of days Sinn Féin election posters have been cut down and removed in a number of locations in the Waterside area of the city.

"This is an attempt to frustrate the democratic process but it will not succeed.

"I have been engaging with people on the doorsteps across the city and the response has been positive as people recognise the need to deliver Irish solutions to Westminster’s Brexit agenda.

"The PSNI are aware of the removal of these posters. "The theft of these election posters will not deter Sinn Féin in this election campaign."