Derry Out of School Club playing vital role in the local community

A Derry-based out of school club is one of thousands of community groups across the country benefiting from surplus food from Tesco.

Club United After Schools Club picks up fresh food from Tesco Superstore at Lisnagelvin in the Waterside area of the city each week to support young children in the community via the supermarket’s Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

The Out of School Club currently provides the local and surrounding areas in the Waterside with after school sessions, which include school pick-ups and school holiday sessions.

They provide affordable childcare, where all children can play and learn in a safe and stimulating environment.

Food donations from the Community Food Con- nection scheme are used as snacks as well as cookery sessions where the children participate in making healthy snacks.

Margaret Kirk, manager of Club United Out of School Club, said: “Thanks to Tesco’s Community Food Con- nection and these donations, we have been able to not only provide fun snacks for the children who visit us, but also provide a large variety of new foods for them to try.

“We’ve had fantastic feedback from parents and it’s great to see the children learning to enjoy a range of healthy foods they’ve never tried before. They’ve also loved taking part in our weekly cookery classes which proved hugely popular.

“Even our team have been excited to see what food has been donated each week as it offers a chance for us to help create adventurous, new meals for a lot of our children.”

Tony McElroy, head of communications for Tesco in Northern Ireland, said: “Community Food Connection is making a real difference to groups like Club United, but we know there are more groups that could receive food from the scheme.

“This is the biggest supermarket food redistribution scheme in the UK and I’d encourage any group looking to use food in their work to discover how they could benefit.”

Tesco Community Food Connection provides around 350,000 meals worth of surplus food to charities and community groups each week. To date more than 40 million meals have been donated to good causes across the country through the scheme.