Man arrested for possession of extreme pornographic image

Police in Derry have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of the possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The arrest came after a series of searches in the Creggan area of the city earlier today (Wednesday, November 13).

The PSNI has said that the searches were carried out under the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act (2008).

A number of other items were also seized for further examination and the suspect has been taken to Strabane PSNI station for questioning by detectives.