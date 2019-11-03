Police appeal for help in finding Dylan Banks

Contact
Missing - Dylan Banks.
Police are growing concerned for the safety and welfare of Dylan Banks.
Dylan was last seen in the vicinity of Rathbeg Crescent, Limavady at approximately 1.30am this morning and was seen carrying a single bed mattress.
Dylan is described as slim build, dark brown hair, approximately 5 ft tall, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy blue Ellesse top with a Nike rain jacket over it.
If anyone has any information regarding Dylan's whereabouts they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 143 of 03/11/1 .
