Derry People Before Profit Councillor claims DUP ‘are on the side of elites’

People Before Profit (PBP) representative on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Shaun Harkin has hit out at the local Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) after they failed to back a motion calling for backing for a range of public sector workers.

Mr Harkin’s motion at the October meeting of the local authority stated: “Council supports our Postal Workers who overwhelmingly voted to take strike action in defence of their jobs, conditions and public service ethos.

Council stands in solidarity with our Nurses and all Health Service workers in their vote to take strike action for pay equality.

Our postal workers, nurses, health service workers, civil servants and teachers provide essential services, care and amenities that every community depends on. Council opposes attacks on worker’s rights and our public services.

Council will invite representatives from the postal workers, civil servants, health care and education unions to make presentations to a Special meeting of Council.”

Following the introduction of the motion, which was passed by the Council, Mr Harkin said: "The DUP refused to support a People Before Profit motion to the Derry and Strabane Council calling for solidarity with postal workers, NHS workers, teachers and civil servants.

“The full Council voted to back action by workers in their pursuit of respect, dignity and equality at work. The motion called for opposition to attacks on workers rights and further attacks on our public services - and agreed to a special meeting of Council to hear from worker representatives.

“On the day the DUP voted with Boris Johnson for more Tory legislation, austerity and attacks on ordinary people - their representatives refused to stand in solidarity with ordinary people here who are the backbone of our society. Every community depends on these workers to provide crucial care, services and amenities.

“Whether it's workers at Wrightbus, postal workers or nurses, the DUP has sent a clear message that it doesn't care about the interests of ordinary people from all backgrounds and communities here.

“The DUP from top to bottom are on the side of elites, public service privatisers and puts its own self-interest before everything and everyone. The RHI scandal makes clear this party is rotting with corruption from top to bottom.

“People Before Profit support and encourage workers to defend their jobs and our public services through action. We will continue to work to bring ordinary people from all backgrounds together in solidarity campaigns. We'll continue to build a political alternative to the failed options available to all working-class communities here."