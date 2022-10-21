Late Night Treats in Derry this Halloween with Translink

Ghosts, ghouls and gremlins will be able to enjoy all the treats in Derry this Halloween with late night bus services over the popular festival weekend in the Walled City.

To help visitors enjoy the spooktacular event without the horror of being stuck in traffic or finding parking, Translink is working closely with Derry and Strabane District Council and will operate free shuttle buses from 5pm to 10pm on 29th, 30th and 31st October between the North-West Transport Hub and Foyle Street Bus Centre.

Additional bus capacity has also been planned to help cater for the expected high demand over the weekend. Meanwhile Translink has also added a series of late-night bus and coach services on 31st October, including:

22.00 - Strabane Bus serving – Prehen Rd, Newbuildings, Magheramason, Strabane

22:00 - Greysteel Bus serving - Limavady Rd, Strathfoyle, Eglinton, Greysteel

20:45 - Cityside bus A serving - Slievemore, Skeoge and Culmore

20:45 - Cityside bus B serving – Creggan, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty

20:45 – Waterside A bus serving – Nelson Drive, Kilfennan, Gobnasacle, Curryneirin

20:45 – Waterside B bus serving – Prehen Rd, Newbuildings

Additional train capacity is also being provided on services leaving the North-West Transport Hub in Derry on the 20.38 service to Belfast and 21.38 service to Coleraine on Halloween night.

This year’s festival will take place over four days with a packed programme of activities, from ghoulish ghost tours to spell-binding storytelling. The action all kicks off on Friday October 28th with the start of the Awakening the Walled City Trail, which takes place throughout the City featuring captivating installations, music and performance.

This year Council has joined forces with the renowned Guildhall School of Music and Drama, an exciting creative collaboration that will see the city transformed through illumination and animation, with 28 creepily curated installations. The trail will run from Shipquay Street through the City of Bones and the Guildhall Square and over the Peace Bridge and into the Forest of Shadows in St Columb’s Park.

Halloween night itself sees the return of Derry’s huge on street carnival parade making its comeback after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Hundreds of performers from right across the community will bring The Ninth Wave to the streets from 7pm, with a fabulous fireworks finale over the Foyle at 8pm.

Speaking about the much-loved Halloween festival, Tony McDaid from Translink, said: “Halloween is one of the biggest calendar events for Derry and each year we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors and locals alike through our stations as the city streets fill with fun and entertainment.

“With extra buses and rail services this year, as well as shuttle bus services taking travellers to the heart of the festival, it’s easier than ever to enjoy Derry’s famous Halloween weekend.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, welcomed the additional services which will enhance the Halloween experience, particularly for families. "I am really delighted that Translink is supporting this year's Halloween festivities with this fantastic shuttle service which will make our outdoor programme an even better experience for everyone.”

To help plan your journey and for information on timetables and fares, visit www.translink.co.uk or download the Journey Planner app.