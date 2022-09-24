Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 24th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Albert Daly, 31 Lackagh Park, Dungiven

• Seamus Higgins, 117 Glen Road, Maghera

• John Joseph O'Doherty, Gortgole, Swatragh

• Danny Ussher, 31 Drumachose Park, Limavady

Albert Daly, 31 Lackagh Park, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Albert Daly (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice surrounded by his loving family on 23rd September 2022, late of 3 Lackagh Park, Dungiven. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Stephen (Joanne), Leanne Harkin, Orla and Aisling-Rose and fond father in law of Conor Harkin, devoted grandfather of Cian and Jack. Loving son of the late Charlie and Veronica R.I.P. and dear brother of Irene McElhinney, Gerard, Veronica Donaghy, Ivan, Rebecca McLaughlin, Cora Brown, Sharon-Ann, Arnold, Barbara and the late Charlie, Owen and infant Colette R.I.P. Loved dearly by his nieces and nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and friends. Family home private please until wake commences on Sunday, 25th September at 12noon. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday, 27th September leaving at 11.00am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Ward 50 Altnagelvin Hospital WHSCT c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Seamus Higgins, 117 Glen Road, Maghera

The death has occurred of Seamus Higgins, 22nd September 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by his family at home. Beloved husband of Rosemary and devoted father of Conor, Ronan, Sean and Aidan, much loved son of the late Jim and Susan and brother of Anne and the late Brian. Devoted grandfather of Stephen, Aideen, Orla, Niamh, Cara, Connlan, Katie, Muireann and Cuisle. Funeral from his home 117 Glen Road today (Saturday) at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be followed on-line via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Family time from 10.30pm to 11.00am please. Family flowers only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, sister, daughters-in-law Maggie, Derval, Orla and Emma, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

John Joseph O'Doherty, Gortgole, Swatragh

The death has occurred of John Joseph O’Doherty, 22nd September 2022, formerly Gortgole, Swatragh, husband of Brigid and father of Breige, Deirdri, Shauna, Finvola, Sean Francis and Niall, son of the late Francis and Brigid and dear brother of Frank, Brigid, Annie, Tony, Patricia and the late James. Funeral from 21 Kilrea Road, Swatragh today (Saturday) at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Brian, Eamon, Paul, Chris, daughter in law Shannon, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Danny Ussher, 31 Drumachose Park, Limavady

The death has taken place of Danny Ussher, 22nd September 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 31 Drumachose Park, Limavady. Loving son of Ronnie and Sandra, beloved partner of Natisha, dear brother of Sharon and Lesley. A much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral will leave from his parents home, 4 Rose Gardens, Limavady today (Saturday) at 1.00pm for service at 1.30pm in Limavady Gospel Hall, Irish Green Street, followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The Lord is my Shepherd.

