Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 8th June, 2022

CAMPBELL, Eamon - 6th June 2022 - late of Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon, formerly Loughguile and Maghera, Co. Derry. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Mark, Paul, Meave, Kevin and Clare, cherished brother of Mary (Scotland) and the late Willie, Harry and Margaret Rose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul. Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St. Patrick’s Church Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

HENRY, Jack (Moneymore) - 3rd June 2022 - aged 5, precious son of Brendan and Enya and loving big brother of Paddy, grandson of Anthony and Maureen Henry and Eugene and Lorna Young and great grandson of Maureen Young. Funeral from his home, 44 Moneyhaw Road, Moneymore on Thursday, 9th June at 10.15am for 11.00am Mass of the Angels in Church of St. John and St Trea Moneymore, via webcam st-john-trea-church-moneymore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv) interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. For the funeral we ask that everyone wears their best and brightest. Angel of God, my guardian dear, To whom God’s love commits me here, Ever this day, be at my side, To light, to guard, to rule, and guide. Amen. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of so desired to Kilronan School by clicking the link Fundraiser by Enya Henry : Kilronan School Magherafelt (gofundme.com). Loved forever by his family.

IRONS, Jane (Jeanie) - 7th June 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at home in Benevenagh Fold Limavady, in her 98th year, beloved daughter of the late Annie and William Henry Irons, Leeke, loving mother of Dora. Flat strictly Private. Family and friends welcome to sympathise with Dora today (Wednesday) between 4.00pm and 7.00pm in Benevenagh Fold common room. Funeral service will take place in Benevenagh Fold common room on Thursday, 9th June at 1.00pm. Followed by interment in Largy Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Largy Presbyterian Church and Marie Curie Foundation. c/o Browns funeral Directors Limavady, unit 21 Aghanloo industrial estate, Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE. Deeply regretted by her Loving Daughter Dora and family circle.

SIMPSON, Robert James (Bobbie) - 5th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loved husband of the late Annie, 10 Drumgesh Gardens, loving father of Brian and the late Nigel and Adrian, father-in-law of Kathleen and Alison, much loved grandfather of Stephanie, Amy and James and dear brother of the late Stuart and Jean. House private please. Funeral service will take place in his home at 1.00pm today (Wednesday) followed by interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my shepherd.