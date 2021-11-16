Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 16th November, 2021

LOWRY, Doreen (nee Todd) - 14th November 2021 at home Dullerton, Cullion. Beloved wife of the late Stephen (Steen), loving mother of Stephen, Robert and Patricia, a dear mother-in-law of Hugh and Dianne, devoted grandmother of Hannah, Gemma, Ellen, Lowry and Harry, loving great-grandmother of Tommy and Sophie, and sister of Lyle, Jean, Brian, Ruth and the late David and Mavis. Funeral Service in Magheramason Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm today (Tuesday 16th November) followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if wished, to Parkinsons (Foyle Branch) c/o Wendy Stuart, 16 Cambourne Park BT47 5PH.

McDONNELL, Oliver - 14th November 2021, suddenly at his home, 30 Dunvale Park, devoted husband of Anna, loving father of Gavin and Damien, father-in-law of Tina, proud grandfather of Gavin, Kyle and Emma and dear brother of Flora and the late Gerry and Magdalen. Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.20am to St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. House strictly private from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the most holy rosary pray for him.

ROBERTSON, William (formerly Bransgore, North Berwick and Edinburgh), passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital after a short illness. Beloved husband of the late Heather, loving father of Angus and Lindsay and much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and great-uncle. Cremation will take place at City of Belfast Crematorium on Friday 19th November at 11:20am. Owing to the current situation, attendance will be restricted to family and friends only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to the British Lung Foundation, c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady, BT49 0HE or online at blf.org.uk in the name of William Alexander Hamilton Robertson.