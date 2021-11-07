Search

07/11/2021

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 7th November, 2021

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices RIP

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

CONNOLLY, Enda - 4th November,  2021 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, beloved husband of the late Elaine, devoted father of Lee, Eva and Lily, loving son of Brendan and Evelyn, a much loved brother of Eunan and Paul, dearest brother-in-law of Ken and Denise, a dear uncle of Ben. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Enda's remains will repose at his late residence 2 Temple Court, from 4.00pm until 7.00pm today (Sunday). His remains will then be immediately taken to the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty to repose overnight. Enda’s funeral Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 10.00am. A private cremation will then take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MS Society NI c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.

 

KENNAN (née Doherty), Mary Josephine (Joy) - 6th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at her home (late of 9 Iona Court), beloved wife of the late Daniel (DOT), loving mother of Teresa, John, Margaret, Roseleen, Christine, Daniel, David, Geraldine, Majella, Anne-Marie, Seana and Colm, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother and a dear aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, 7 Orchard Row, at 10.20am tomorrow (Monday) to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

 

McALLISTER, George Meevyn - 6th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, much loved husband of Ethel, loving father of Jayne, George and Kathleen, dear father in law of David, Baiba and Mark devoted grandfather of John, Katie, Sara, James, Rebekah, Lucy, Zelma, Martha and Karlis. House private. Funeral service leaving his late home, 19 Tyler Avenue, Limavady tomorrow (Monday) at 11.15am for service in First Limavady Presbyterian Church at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

 

McGUIGAN, Anne - 6th November 2021 - (peacefully) at home (3 Gortahurk Road), loving daughter of the Late Eileen and John McGuigan (Brackalislea), beloved wife of the late Brendan and loving mother of Brenda O’Connor, mother-in-law of Peter and beloved grandmother of Ben, Erin and Lily, also sister of the late May and Brian (Brackalislea) and Sean (Portglenone). Remains will leave her home at 10.30am tomorrow (Monday) for Requiem Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Keenaught, and burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to current covid restrictions social distancing must be adhered to.

 

PATTERSON (née Faulkner), Kathleen - 6th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 91st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Rowley, 8 Rockbrook Road, Ballyronan, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Keith, Derek, Linda, Alan and Victor, loving mother-in-law of Valerie, Lorna, Robert, Elaine and Alison, also a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Walter, Benny and the late Pearly, Lowry, Bobby and Willie. House private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Calvary Free Presbyterian Youth Fellowship payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Sadly missed and always loved by her Children and their Families.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media