Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 7th November, 2021

CONNOLLY, Enda - 4th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, beloved husband of the late Elaine, devoted father of Lee, Eva and Lily, loving son of Brendan and Evelyn, a much loved brother of Eunan and Paul, dearest brother-in-law of Ken and Denise, a dear uncle of Ben. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Enda's remains will repose at his late residence 2 Temple Court, from 4.00pm until 7.00pm today (Sunday). His remains will then be immediately taken to the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty to repose overnight. Enda’s funeral Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 10.00am. A private cremation will then take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MS Society NI c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.

KENNAN (née Doherty), Mary Josephine (Joy) - 6th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at her home (late of 9 Iona Court), beloved wife of the late Daniel (DOT), loving mother of Teresa, John, Margaret, Roseleen, Christine, Daniel, David, Geraldine, Majella, Anne-Marie, Seana and Colm, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother and a dear aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, 7 Orchard Row, at 10.20am tomorrow (Monday) to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

McALLISTER, George Meevyn - 6th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, much loved husband of Ethel, loving father of Jayne, George and Kathleen, dear father in law of David, Baiba and Mark devoted grandfather of John, Katie, Sara, James, Rebekah, Lucy, Zelma, Martha and Karlis. House private. Funeral service leaving his late home, 19 Tyler Avenue, Limavady tomorrow (Monday) at 11.15am for service in First Limavady Presbyterian Church at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McGUIGAN, Anne - 6th November 2021 - (peacefully) at home (3 Gortahurk Road), loving daughter of the Late Eileen and John McGuigan (Brackalislea), beloved wife of the late Brendan and loving mother of Brenda O’Connor, mother-in-law of Peter and beloved grandmother of Ben, Erin and Lily, also sister of the late May and Brian (Brackalislea) and Sean (Portglenone). Remains will leave her home at 10.30am tomorrow (Monday) for Requiem Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Keenaught, and burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to current covid restrictions social distancing must be adhered to.

PATTERSON (née Faulkner), Kathleen - 6th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 91st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Rowley, 8 Rockbrook Road, Ballyronan, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Keith, Derek, Linda, Alan and Victor, loving mother-in-law of Valerie, Lorna, Robert, Elaine and Alison, also a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Walter, Benny and the late Pearly, Lowry, Bobby and Willie. House private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Calvary Free Presbyterian Youth Fellowship payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Sadly missed and always loved by her Children and their Families.