Derry Death Notices - Friday, 29th October, 2021

BRUCE, Josephine (née Houston) - 28th October2021 (suddenly but peacefully) at her home, 17 Falgortrevy Road, Maghera, dearly beloved wife of John G, much loved mother of William, Tommy and Doreen, dearly loved mother-in-law of Heather and Helen and devoted grandmother of John, Lee-Ann, James, Emma, Rebecca, Joanna, Daniel, Rachel, Isaac and Abigail. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for 1st Maghera Boys Brigade, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her husband, family and the entire family circle.
DOHERTY, Lily - (née McGilloway) - 27th October 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 34 Broadway,beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Gerard, Brian, Paul and the late Noreen, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Saturday 30th October) at 9.40am to St Mary’s Church Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.