12/08/2021

Acknowledgement - Mary Glass

Derry Death Notices

Rest in Peace

The sons, daughter and family circle of the late Mary Glass R.I.P. (The Mill), wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement.

A special word of thanks to Fr. Paddy Doherty for his pastoral care and visits to Mary and for concelebrating with Fr Kieran O’Doherty the beautiful and poignant Requiem Mass. Thank you to Alison Bradley & Pat McKenna for the beautiful singing, and to Mary’s nephews who prepared the grave.

A special thanks to everyone who cared for our mother during her illness, especially the carers who looked after Mary with such dignity and kindness, the GPs at Maghera Health Centre, the Community nursing team and Vincent and his staff at Harkin’s Pharmacy. The family wish to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and members of the wider community who helped them during this difficult time.

Thanks to those who sent messages of sympathy through social media, sent Mass cards and sympathy cards. A sincere thank you to the many people who lined the funeral route, gathered outside the church, attended the Requiem Mass and joined via the webcam.

Finally, we extend our deep gratitude to Michael J and Nicholas Gormley of J A Gormley Funeral Directors, Maghera for their professionalism, compassion and the dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.

We hope this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as it would be impossible to express our appreciation individually.

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. The Months Mind Mass for Mary will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Glen at 7.30pm on Friday 13th August 2021.

