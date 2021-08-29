A local cycling club is hosting a charity mountain bike run next month.
The event, hosted by Agivey Cycling Club, starts from Glenullin Community Centre on Sunday, September 19 and has two different routes available.
It will cover approximately 30 miles with around 2,800ft of climbing or 14 miles with around 900ft of climbing.
Check-in will begin from 8.30am and cyclists will depart at 10.00am. A one way system will be in operation for the collection of bike numbers and your Tae in the Pot Buff (first 200 entries only).
This charity event will be supporting ALPS, a community based Mental Health initiative established to help individuals, groups, schools, teenagers, families and the wider community. They offer support and services on emotional well-being, mental health education and suicide prevention.
Entry fee is £20 and places and online bookings will begin soon. Check out Agivey CC on Facebook.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.