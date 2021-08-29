Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Agivey cycling club to host mountain bike event to raise money for charity

Proceeds will go to Mental Health Charity ALPs

Local cycling club

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

A local cycling club is hosting a charity mountain bike run next month.

The event, hosted by Agivey Cycling Club, starts from Glenullin Community Centre on Sunday, September 19 and has two different routes available.

It will cover approximately 30 miles with around 2,800ft of climbing or 14 miles with around 900ft of climbing.

Check-in will begin from 8.30am and cyclists will depart at 10.00am. A one way system will be in operation for the collection of bike numbers and your Tae in the Pot Buff (first 200 entries only).

This charity event will be supporting ALPS, a community based Mental Health initiative established to help individuals, groups, schools, teenagers, families and the wider community. They offer support and services on emotional well-being, mental health education and suicide prevention.

Entry fee is £20 and places and online bookings will begin soon. Check out Agivey CC on Facebook.

John Scullion cycles the length of Ireland in aid of Belfast hospitals

John's wife Michelle had a three-month stay in hospital during a recent pregnancy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media