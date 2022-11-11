Derry man fined more than £500 and convicted of dangerous driving

A man has been fined more than £500 and disqualified from driving after being convicted of dangerous driving.

James Carberry (22) of Fergleen Park in Derry appeared at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a number of driving charges.

The court heard that on March 8 a police patrol observed a vehicle that was travelling faster than the speed limit on the Maydown dual carriageway.

Police caught up with the vehicle and used lights and sirens to signal it to stop but it didn't.

The court heard that the vehicle was travelling in excess of 70mph except when slowing down for roundabouts.

At interview Carberry admitted the offences.

The court then heard about an incident on May 23 on the Glengalliagh Road in the city.

A police patrol observed a vehicle with two males acting suspiciously.

They signalled the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and at one stage went through a red light.

Again Carberry made admissions.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said the main mitigating factor was that Carberry accepted he was the driver.

Carberry was fined £550 and disqualified for 12 months.