11 Oct 2022

14 year old Derry boy banned from entering any place of worship unless accompanied by a parent

The youth has been charged with a series of thefts and burglaries from local chapels and parish halls

The District Judge released the youth on bail with conditions including a 9pm until 7am curfew

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

A 14-year-old youth has been banned from entering any place of worship unless accompanied by a parent at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

The youth who cannot be named due to his age appeared charged with a series of thefts and burglaries from local chapels and parish halls.

The youth faced a total of eight charges relating to the thefts from St Patrick's Church in the Buncrana Road and also from St Brigid's parish hall.

The offences were said to have occurred on dates from June 21 through to September 30 this year.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and said he was not opposing bail due to the age of the defendant. 

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said these were 'very despicable offences'.

She said she would release the youth on bail with conditions including a 9pm until 7am curfew and added that he was not to enter any place of worship unless accompanied by a parent.

The youth will appear again on November 1. 

