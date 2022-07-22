Derry Judge blasts coercive control

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has said coercive control in domestic abuse situations must either be 'bred out of society or knocked out.'

District Judge Barney McElholm was speaking as he remanded Aaron Thornton (35), of Dove Gardens in the Bogside area of the city, into custody for breaching his bail by being in the company of a woman he was not allowed to contact.

A police officer told the court police were contacted on Monday of this week, July 18, by a friend of the alleged victim who said that Thornton had 'forcibly' taken her away in a taxi and they were concerned for her.

Police went to Thornton's address and found the woman hiding in a cupboard.

She told police she had a row with her friends and had left with Thornton 'willingly'.

The officer said when police went to arrest the defendant he resisted by dragging his feet along the ground.

Bail was opposed as the officer said Thornton had 16 previous convictions and was on bail for an incident involving the woman on June 7.

She said the defendant had shown 'a blatant disregard for bail conditions' and added she was concerned this would continue.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said while the woman had said she went with Thornton, the onus was on him to adhere to his conditions.

Judge McElholm said domestic violence was a 'particular crime that must be eliminated' from society.

He said the alleged offence on June 7 had resulted in the woman saying she wanted Thornton to stay away from her as he had 'tortured her.'

Judge McElholm said that what this meant was that he would persist and continue to contact her to get her to do what he wanted.

The judge said this was 'classic coercive control' and added there was 'a certain breed of men who believed this behaviour is justified.'

He added Thornton should not have been anywhere near the woman and in m any ways this was interfering with justice as he would try and get her to withdraw her evidence.

Concluding, Judge McElholm said Thornton was' totally unsuitable for bail ' and remanded him in custody to appear again on August 11.