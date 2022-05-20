Parade in County Derry village could cause some disruption for motorists

The parade will take place in Claudy between 7pm and 11pm.
Motorists are being advised that there may be some possible disruption due to an event and parade in Claudy village scheduled to take place this evening (Friday).
The parade and event are scheduled to take place from 7pm until 11pm. The parade route will include Glenshane Road and Church Street. Drivers are advised to expect some delays and possible diversions when approaching Claudy.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Please follow any diversions in place, and drive safely."
