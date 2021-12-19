Search

19 Dec 2021

Family fun day in memory of young local girl smashes fundraising expectations

Alison from Children’s Heartbeat Trust receives a huge cheque from the friends and family of Gracie-Mae.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Locals came out in their droves to support a family fun day held in memory of a young Draperstown girl who sadly passed away last year.

Little Gracie-Mae Corrigan Bradley had only recently celebrated her 8th birthday when she was struck down by sepsis in February 2020.

Gracie-Mae was described by her mum as ‘the life and soul of the party’.

It therefore seemed fitting that friends and family organised a huge fun day to celebrate her short life, while raising funds for those that supported the family.

The event held at Ballinascreen GAA Club in September was a wonderful occasion for families and had great support from local businesses helping to draw in the crowds.

The grand total raised was an unbelievable £14,445.85.

Due to the unexpectedly high amount of money raised, the committee were able to share the funds among a number of worthy causes that were meaningful to the Corrigan Bradley family.

Gracie-Mae’s parents Conor and Toireasa with siblings Caoilte, Caitlin and Fionnan outside her dedicated room at Ronald McDonald House, Birmingham.

Gracie-Mae underwent heart surgery in Birmingham Children’s Hospital and the family recently made an emotional return trip to Ward 12 to thank the staff there and provide some well-deserved and much appreciated treats and toys for the nurses and young inpatients. While in Birmingham they also visited Ronald McDonald House which provides accommodation for families with a sick child in hospital.

It was invaluable to Gracie-Mae’s parents and they were very proud to donate £7,000 to sponsor a room in her name to help other families in similar circumstances. Additional funds will also be used to treat Gracie-Mae’s classmates in two local schools to a fun filled day trip.

Presenting the Ward 12 staff with an array of goodies.

Local charity Children’s Heartbeat Trust were also a major beneficiary of donations having been a support to the family from the moment Gracie-Mae was diagnosed with congenital heart disease. The charity was delighted to receive an incredible donation of £5,100. Children’s Heartbeat Trust is a local charity supporting families of children with heart disease in Northern Ireland.

The charity works closely with Clark Clinic, the regional paediatric cardiac ward at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to help fund medical equipment and initiatives, ensuring that children with heart disease in Northern Ireland receive the best care and treatment possible.

For further information on Children's Heartbeat Trust please visit www.childrensheartbeattrust.org

