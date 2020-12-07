Shane Elliott appointed as Kevin Lynch's boss

Contact
New Kevin Lynch's manager Shane Elliott (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
Former Dunloy and Antrim goalkeeper Shane Elliott has taken over as the new Kevin Lynch's manager.
He replaces former star Geoffrey McGonigle, who spent four seasons at the helm. Elliott has been coaching the team in recent season's.
Michael McShane will almost certainly be back in charge for a seventh season at Emmet Park, but like football manager Paul Bradley, the club have confirmed that all will be finalised after the AGM.
Declan McGuckin and Seamus Bradley are back in charge of Swatragh hurlers, with Cathal McDaid staying with Ballinascreen.
Swatragh, who had their AGM last weekend, have yet to appoint a successor to Enda McGinley as senior football manager.
Johnny McGarvey (Lavey) and Dee Doherty (Na Magha) also remain in charge of their respective hurling teams.
Eoghan Carlin (Doire Trasna), Killian Conlan (Newbridge) and James McGrath (Craigbane) will remain in charge, with former Lily Whites' championship winning captain Conrad McGuigan joining McGrath in the management next season.
Foreglen manager will have Banagher's Declan 'Honda' Mullan with him next season.
It stays the same in Glack, with Willie Canning, Adrian McGilligan and Simon Doherty at the helm.
Hugh McGrath has taken over from Eamon Gibson as Steelstown's senior manager for next season. Raymond Tracey is part of the management team that also includes Marty Dunne, who will still be playing while working as goalkeeper coach.
In Ballymaguigan, the trio of Colin Letters, Cathal Doyle and Paul Donnelly remain in charge.
Kieran O'Kane and Karl Conlan, who masterminded Lissan's defeat to Glenullin in the championship last season, are back on board.
Feidhlim O’Neill is the Ardmore manager, with the returning Anthony Hargan mixing playing with management, giving them a boost after this time playing in Kildare.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.