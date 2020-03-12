Magherafelt fun quiz to support Cambodia charity effort

A County Derry teenager is hosting a general knowledge quiz to allow her to travel to Cambodia and build houses with a group of fellow students.



Niamh Corrigan, from Magherafelt, is part of a diverse group, ranging from 18 to 27 years of age, who will travel to the poverty-hit nation in June.



The 19-year-old told the County Derry Post: “There is so much poverty in Cambodia, I thought it would be a good place to go.

“It’s a country emerging from conflict so there’s a lot of damage over there.



“We’re going over to build and renovate houses that are badly damaged and provide access to clean water.”



The trip has been organised by Habitat for Humanity, who have been working to develop sustainable communities in Cambodia since 2003, serving more than 90,000 people.



Their website describes the nature of the challenge Niamh and her colleagues will face.



It says: “Cambodia is home to 15 million people; more than a quarter live below the poverty line. The country is emerging from decades of conflict and inequalities still persist.



“Too many families live in poorly built homes without access to secure tenure or basic facilities, such as proper toilets and clean water.”



Niamh says getting involved in charity work is something that has always appealed to her.“I knew that I always, at some point, wanted to get away and do charity work somewhere completely different and open my eyes up to what is going on in the world.



“We were learning the statistics. If they have a stable house, children do better in school and there is less chance of sickness and things like that.



“I think it will be a really rewarding experience.”



The quiz will take place in the Terrace Hotel on Friday, March 13, starting at 8.30pm.



Tickets are £5 and can be purchased in advance or paid at the door.



Contact Niamh on 07926856084 for more details and everyone is welcome to come along to the event.