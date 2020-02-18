Court News : Sex offender notification accused case adjourned for interpreter

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
The case of twenty-eight-year old man accused of failing to comply with sex-offender notification requirements has, had to be adjourned to allow for an interpreter to attend.
Artur Lacki from Westland Road, Magherafelt is charged with failing to advise police of his residence details as per the his registration requirements on June 12 2019.
A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected. District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Lacki on continuing bail to return to court on March 18 when the interpreter is also expected to be present.
