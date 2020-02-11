£206,000 road resurfacing work to begin this week

Diversions will be in place on one of County Derry's busiest roads this week as a £206,000 roads resurfacing scheme gets underway.



The Ballyquin Road outside Limavady will be closed on a number of days from Thursday, February 13, as the six figure work takes place.



It was just last week that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the resurfacing scheme news which will see a 1.44 kilometre stretch of the road receive much needed resurfacing. It is hoped the project will be complete by Sunday, February 23.



Announcing the scheme, Minister Mallon said: “I have made clear my intent to tackle the regional imbalance in infrastructure.

"I want any investment in roads to reflect the need across our entire network.



"I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Limavady area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”



Benbradagh Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey welcomed the news.



However, he pushed the Minister on previous request to have the road made safer.



Cllr McGlinchey said: "Whilst this is very welcome I would ask the Minister when will we see the realignment of the bend on the Ballyquin Road, that has claimed the lives of five young men in recent years and which was in the intray of her predecessor the Minister for the Environment Mr Durkan?"



The Ballyquin Road will be fully closed from 7.30am to 6:00pm daily from Thursday, February 13 until Sunday, February 23.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation for Limavady bound traffic via Derryork Road, Drumrane road, Baranailt Road, Lisnakilly Road and Main Street Limavady.



Dungiven bound traffic will be diverted via Ballyquin road, Irish Green Sreet, Catherine Street, Lisnakilly Road, Barnailt Road and Drumrane Road.



The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.



In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.



The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com