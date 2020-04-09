CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Number of positive cases in Derry and Strabane remains at 52

Contact
A map showing the spread of coronavirus in Northern Ireland
For the third day positive cases in Derry and Strabane has remained at 52 while sadly four more deaths have been reported since yesterday bringing the total number of fatalities to 82.
As of, 9 April at 11:15am testing has resulted in 138 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 1477.
The Western Trust has carried out the lowest number of tests of any Trust area to date.
According to the Public Health Agency, testing is currently limited to patients who are being admitted to hospital and some health care workers.
"We would advise caution about obtaining testing from non-governmental sources. A positive or negative test will not be recognised by the NHS and will not change the advice given. You will still have to observe recommended isolation periods.
"Please be aware that the NHS is not offering testing to people in the community. If a person calls at your front door offering to test you, do not allow them to enter your home. Close and lock the door. Inform the police.
"If you work in healthcare: You should contact your Trust line manager and occupational health. Your employer will give specific advice about diagnostic testing and when you can return to work."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
