CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Western Trust confirms testing for staff

The Western Trust has confirmed that staff members are now being tested for COVID-19.
A spokesperson said: "Staff testing is vital to maintain staff attendance at work as well as supporting staff health and well-being.
"COVID Staff Testing service is now operational across the Western Trust with one centre in Altnagelvin Area Hospital and one centre in Enniskillen.
"Testing is for health care workers or a person in their household that they have direct contact with who is displaying COVID symptoms.
"Testing is through an appointment process and the individual will be contacted within 48-72 hours with the result and given advice with regards to returning to work."
