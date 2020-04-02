CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry man shares heartfelt video message to health workers

Derry man Paul McGilloway has delivered a 'wee message' from Derry to all healthcare staff and frontline workers to keep their spirits up during coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of Framed to Perfection shared the video on Facebook with the avid Liverpool supporter using the club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as the soundtrack.

It also delivers the message to the general public to do its bit in supporting staff to 'walk on with hope in your heart and you'll never walk alone'.

The video can be viewed on his brother-in-law's Facebook page below:

https://www.facebook.com/sean.monagle.1/videos/10158274735628914/