CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry workers should act now to save lives

Shaun Harkin who is to contest the General Election in Foyle for People Before Profit.
A Derry councillor has called on workers in the city to take 'collective action' if employers fail to act on emergency health guidelines in relation to coronavirus.
People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin said: "People Before Profit have been contacted by workers in many workplaces across Derry and the North West.
"Many are extremely concerned their employers are not stringently following public health guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19.
"This applies to social distancing, provision of protective equipment and whether the employer meets the criteria of providing essential services.
"We are calling on the Stormont Executive and employers to make sure emergency health guidelines are instituted across the board.
"Where that is not the case we are advising workers they have every right to take collective direct action. The threat of action has already brought about immediate safety changes in some workplaces in Derry.
"Workers at Moy Park and elsewhere who been forced to take direct action should be commended for keeping themselves, their families and our communities safe.
"There is no time to waste. People should act now to save lives."
