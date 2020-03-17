CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Jobs and Benefits Office releases plans

Contact
The Department for Communities (DfC) has reacted to the spread of coronavirus and taken measures within the Benefits system to curtail it.
All appointments at Jobs and Benefits offices have been postponed from March 16 and claimants have been excused from signing on.
Those already receiving benefits will continue to receive payments. Work Coaches communicate with claimants via an online journal, telephone or will reschedule appointments.
The DfC has made it clear that no one will be penalised for not attending the office and face-to-face assessments for all benefits are suspended for a period of 3 months from March 16.
Any assessments for benefits will be carried out by phone or submission of medical evidence by post, while any assessments currently scheculed will be cancelled.
Universal Credit claims will continue to be made online.
Full details on the measures put in place for the Benefits system can be found on the Department website here.
