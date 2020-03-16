CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry business producing hand sanitiser to meet demand

Contact
Staff at Liquid Creations producing hand sanitiser at the weekend
A Derry company has just secured a deal to stock hand sanitisers with two major retailers across the UK and Ireland due to a huge surge in demand as a result of coronavirus.
Ankush (Kush) Vij and business partner Moheet Vij own Liquid Creations which is a producer of E Liquid and CBD products with a base at New Buildings.
His company has a £150,000 machine at New Buildings for making their products but, due to the shortage of hand sanitiser at present amid the coronavirus pandemic and the need to meet massive local demand, they have decided to produce hand sanitiser.
Liquid Creations is able to acquire the chemicals to make sanitiser from suppliers and plan on producing half a million bottles in the next couple of weeks.
Staff members are working 16 hour shifts and he said the machine can turn out approximately 1,000 bottles per hour.
Over the next two weeks he believes they can produce in excess of 500,000 bottles to supply the major supermarket chains.
“We’re already buying from chemical companies and will be bottling it to service local demand in our production facility.”
Kush said that bottles will also be given free of charge to certain charities who can distribute them to older people and those in most need.
St Brigid's College in Carnhill which is preparing for ''likely' closure due to the coronavirus crisis
