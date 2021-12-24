The 5 types of Christmas shopper in the family
Richard Campbell with his Lambeg drum (right) with Rónán Ó Snodaigh from Dublin folk band Kila on his Bodhrán strike up a beat on Derry's walls.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.