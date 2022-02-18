Search

18 Feb 2022

Pharmaceutical giant Almac injects jobs boost to Derry

Almac pharamceutical plant on track to employ 100 people in Dundalk plant next year

Almac have announced 20 more new jobs have been created at its Derry base which opened last year.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

18 Feb 2022 12:19 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Twenty new jobs in Derry are being created by pharmaceutical giant Almac.

The group, which set up its facility in the Northland Road Business Park last summer say the roles will cover a mixture of project management, software engineering, clinical supply and design management positions at all levels.

Experience of the pharmaceutical industry is not an essential requirement for these positions as full on-the-job training is provided.

Almac had initially set up its Derry operation last June with 10 employees. Their long-term goal has been to have 100 positions filled at the plant and this announcement is intended to be the next step towards that.

Since setting up in Derry, Almac's first wave of recruitment covered a variety of roles including Project Group Managers and Clinical Supply Managers for Clinical Services’ Project Services department, Software Engineers for the Information Services team, and Software Developers with Clinical Technologies.

Alan Armstrong, CEO, Almac Group, said: “These twenty new posts, alongside the ten that we have already filled mean that we are well on our way towards meeting our goal of recruiting 100 employees at our new location in the North West by the end of 2024.

“Almac is experiencing significant growth and filling these roles will bolster our ability to continue to support our many clients across the globe.

“We are proud to have our global Headquarters in Craigavon and we are very pleased that we now have an established base in Derry.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke, has welcomed news of additional new job opportunities locally with Almac.

Encouraging applicants to avail of the opportunity to work with a global company of such a high calibre, Mayor Warke said Council was delighted to be working alongside Almac in its recruitment drive and was supportive of its efforts to expand its workforce to employ the pool of educated and skilled people in the city and district.

He said: “I am delighted at Almac’s success to date and excited at their level of ambition for growth for the future. It is great to see highly skilled job opportunities being made available and wish the company well in this latest recruitment drive. I look forward to seeing the company further expand and wish them continued success in our city and district.”

Almac is a global contract development and manufacturing organisation with over 6000 employees located in 19 locations across the world, 3600 of whom are based at its global Headquarter campus in Craigavon.

To find out more or to apply for a position, visit: almacgroup.com/northwest-jobs

