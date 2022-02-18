Cathedral Youth Club 'brave the waves' as 50th anniversary celebrations get under way

Congratulations are in order for the 50 intrepid souls who braved the freezing waters of Benone last weekend to raise funds for a sensory garden at the Cathedral Youth Club. Even the Mayor, Graham Warke dipped his toes in support of his mother, Jeanette!

Organised by the Cathedral Youth Club in the Fountain, the charity dip raised money to go towards the garden.

Jeanette Warke, event organiser, entered the icy water and described the day as enjoyable and all in a good cause.

"It was great to see so many taking part, all ages, all shapes and all playing their part in raising money for the club.

“I was delighted to see our Graham, come along and lend his support for this worthy cause.”

The theme for the event was to bring 50 people together – one person for every year celebrated in the life of the Cathedral Youth Club, 1972-2022.

The club plays such an integral part in the life of the Fountain and those who live within.

A bus full of cheerful swimmers left the Youth Club at 10.00am on a cold Sunday morning last, making their way to Benone and all braved the icy cold water. Hot drinks were welcome afterwards and it was a happy and relieved return journey to the Fountain for more hot refreshments.

Mayor Graham Warke pictured at Benone with some of the Seacoast Dippers who joined in the fun.

One of the dippers, Mandy Poole, said she enjoyed the craic but the water was cold.

“It was a great event to celebrate 50 years of the Cathedral Youth Club and the fun on the bus and the dip into the cold water of Benone made it a memorable day for us all.

“I've known Jeanette over 40 years and I’m an old neighbour. I came down today to lend support to this worthy cause and everyone seemed to enjoy the craic even if it was cold.

“I’m in the water three or four days a week and today was one of the coldest in a while.

“But for all that, it’s exhilarating and good for the spirit. It was a great event and all credit to Jeannette for organising.’

Speaking after Sunday’s dip, Mrs. Warke said it was one of a number of events that will be held in 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of club.

Some of the swimmers pictured braving the elements at the Cathedral YC’s fundraising swim at Benone Beach. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

She added: ‘It’s all about going from strength-to-strength this year for Cathedral Youth Club.

“Our newly refurbished premises are being used and enjoyed by all in the community and it’s important to keep that momentum going.

“Hopefully, we can raise enough money to get the sensory garden up and running, and the calendar will see more events following on from Sunday’s ‘Morning to Remember.’