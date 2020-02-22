Young Spartans ready for All Ireland Indoors

Contact
U13 Girls Relay team who won silver medals in the Ulster Indoor Championships and qualified for All Ireland along with coach John Donald.
A group of young Spartans aged 10-18 are preparing to compete at the All Ireland Indoor Track Championships in Athlone next month after their brilliant performances at the Ulsters competition in Abbotstown recently.
Super athlete Cara Laverty was 1st in both U18 800m and 1500m whilst the ever improving Flionn Mc Laughlin was 3rd in U16 800m and 1500m.
Multi event star Veronica O’Neill was brilliant winning gold in U15 60m Hurdles, silver in Shot Putt and took 4th in Long Jump.
Ava Colgan struggled with a sore foot taking 4th in U13 60m hurdles
Michael Houston was 3rd in U17 800m and team mates Daniel Devenny took 4th in U18 1500m and Louis Cole was 8th in a big squad of U15 lads in 800m
PICTURED: Cara Laverty who won gold in U18 800m and 1500m and Flionn Mc Laughlin who took bronze in U16 800m and 1500m at the Ulster Indoor Championships in Abbotstown.
Young super sprinter Dallan Curran was delighted to win a bronze medal in U13 60m and was 5th in Long Jump.
The biggest excitement of the week end was among the U13 girls when they brought the house down with their screaming supporters as they took silver medals in 4x200m relays.
Lucy Donald, Jessica Mc Guinness, Eden Faulkner and Clara Casey were just brilliant.
Lucy Donald also qualified individually in the U13 60m with her speedy 4th place
Congratulations to all these young athletes for their commitment to training and racing and a big thank you to their parents and coaches for their support and travelling to Abbotstown.
PICTURED: Spartans Lucy Donald who qualified for All Ireland U13 60m sprint and team mate Jessica Mc Guinness.
