Irish-filmed Netflix series scrapped after two seasons

The Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga, which was largely filmed in County Wicklow, has been scrapped after just two seasons.

Filmed at Killruddery House in Bray, Fate: The Winx Saga premiered globally on Netflix in January of 2021.

Series boss Brian Young announced the news on Instagram, where he said: "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga," he wrote.

"This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.

He continued: "I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters.

"I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching.

Mr Young concluded: "It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully we'll see each other again in the future."

Filming of the second season in the summer of 2021, and it premiered on Netflix last September.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action adaptation of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by animator and comic book author Iginio Straffi.

In the original animated series, the main character is a fairy warrior named Bloom, who enrolls at Alfea College to train and hone her skills.

Winx Club, which proved to be especially popular with young girls, ran from 2004 to 2009, and was revived again from 2011 to 2019 by Nickelodeon, who brought in singers such as Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande to voice certain characters.

The Netflix adaptation was created to be a more mature take on the series, featuring graphic violence, drug references, sexual relationships, and overall covering darker themes such as murder, trauma and genocide.

This decision garnered notably divided some fans, who felt that the series did not capture the spirit of the original series. It also appeared in Netflix's most-watched charts over its two seasons.