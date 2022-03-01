Search

01 Mar 2022

Blanketman Jaz McCann launches new book at Gasyard Centre

The Gasyard Centre in Derry will host tonight's event

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Mar 2022 11:17 AM

A new book by former blanketman Jim 'Jaz' McCann will have its Derry launch tonight at 7pm in the Gasyard Centre.

Gasyard Trust manager Linda McKinney is asking those attending to also bring any artefacts or images they have from the prison protest period and wider conflict for inclusion in a major new exhibition the Gasyard Centre is planning to install in the building.

She said: "We are delighted to confirm that Jaz McCann will launch his book '6000 days' in the Gasyard Centre on Tuesday 1st March at 7pm.

"The book sees Jaz recount his experiences over 17 years of imprisonment in the Crumlin Road gaol and H-Blocks of Long Kesh with a strong focus on the prison protests/Hunger Strike period and 1983 mass escape from the H-Blocks.

"During the launch Jaz and former Hunger Striker Lawrence McKeown will talk about some of their experiences in prison and signed copies of Jaz's book will also be available to purchase on the night.

"Those attending the launch are asked to bring any old images or artefacts they have from the conflict period for possible inclusion in a major new exhibition on the conflict which we are planning to install next year. Gasyard staff will be available to scan images and catalogue artefacts on the night.

"We are sure the people of Derry will turn out in their droves to hear Jaz and Lawrence tell their stories and to get a copy of an important book about the experience of Republican political prisoners."

