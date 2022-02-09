MacD on Music: Louise DaCosta Soundsystem

Arguably one of the biggest DJs in the country, Louise DaCosta is a veteran of the Irish dance music scene (nothing to do with the Irish dancing scene).

Starting over a decade ago, Louise learned her craft in the amazing venue RedRooms, supporting the likes of Calvin Harris, Claude Von Stroke and Benny Benassi whilst still finishing my A levels!

After studying in Queens, she began touring nationally, playing all the major clubs, student nights and venues all across Ireland.

Soon, she was making her own music and touring around the world.

Louise has also, to date, had three consecutive No1s on Beatport, and a number of top 10 and 20 hits.

Recently, she’s started her own label, wanting to control her own music.

“I launched my own label DaCosta Records in 2019 for dance electronic releases and then DaCosta Rocks to release indie/alternative/rock, with a major push on homegrown talent.”

Prior to the recent apocalypse, Louise was primarily a touring act. With the cancellation of, well, everything (except some parties in London), Louise 'took all my live show energy and put it into my music. I wanted to write fun, happy music as catharsis escapism, and to have something positive and fresh to play post lockdown.'

I spoke to Louise about her career to date, and what her plans are for post-plague life.

What first made you want to pursue a career in music?

“It was a happy accident! I was just totally obsessed with music from no age and sort of fell into it.”

How did you get your start in the industry?

“I've always loved music but getting involved in DJing was a stroke of luck really. Right place, right time. I was at a gig with a few friends one of whom was DJing, I stood in for them, while they went to the bar and got asked to play again the following week. I just discovered I had a knack for picking and mixing tracks.

“Then, went from DJing locally (RedRooms, Kelly’s Portrush, Envy, Sandinos etc) to DJing all across Ireland then to Europe, UK, Middle East and Asia.

“I began to create mashups and mixes for my own sets and from there I got into music production, working with record labels and radio presenting.

“I then established my own two labels in 2019, DaCosta Records and DaCosta Rocks, and running our label party events and Music Production courses nationwide.

“Just shows you can't be afraid to try new things and put yourself out there, you never know where it may take you.”

What would you say has been the high point of your career so far?

“It would be hard to pick a single thing! Obviously, live shows, traveling and label parties were major high points before lockdown! However, every cloud! And thankfully I've been able to concentrate on my music during the pandemic and had a lot of chart success in the last year, with one of my releases hitting the top 20 in eight countries including Sweden, Australia and Japan as well as two Irish No1s.

“ Also, I do a weekly radio show in Cork every Friday at 6.00pm as well as various guest shows, including iRadio, BBC etc. It's been great to find new ways of working and engaging with audiences!

How have the last couple of years affected you as an artist?

“Well I was mainly a live touring act prior to lockdown so I was always on the go, however, over the last two years due to restrictions I was unable to do live shows or any touring but thankfully I was able to concentrate on my music, label, radio and more which has been lovely also! I've had a ton of new music released and much more to come.

Tell me a bit about your new song?

“It's called 'Always' and it’s a super sunny feel good piano house track! Available on all streaming platforms from 11th February and has been featured so far on Today FM, RTE, iRadio, BBC etc, so please do check it out and follow me on your platform of choice.

Have you got any plans for the future?

“Lots of new releases coming out this year, at least one single a month as well as releasing dates for my upcoming live show. So, please check me out on all platforms for more info on those!

“I've also DaCosta Records label parties coming up as well as youth classes with Bluebell Arts and Gasyard!

“And all the usual radio shows as well as scoring some music for a couple of plays etc

“We're also currently accepting demos at both labels so if you're interested hit us up at dacostademos@gmail.com