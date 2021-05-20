A return to local cycling with Carn Wheelers' Classic

After a year off and a delay due to the Covid-19 restrictions, local cycling club Carn Wheelers managed to run their flagship race, the Carn Classic.

Unfortunately due to the regulations the numbers were restricted and the huge interest shown meant that it was sold out in a short space of time.

“We would like to thank all those who helped make the 2021 edition of the Carn Classic a huge success and to all the riders who attended we hope you all had an enjoyable race,” commented PC Convery.

“A lot of work is carried out behind the screens on the run up to these events. We are extremely lucky to have great members within our club who are always there to give a helping hand and make these events run smoothly.

“To all our marshals and drivers who done an excellent job making today’s race safe and enjoyable for all the riders - thanks very much.

“We would also like to thank our sponsors Oakleaf Contracts, GO fuel and power and Time Bar Cookstown for their support.

"A special mention goes to our Carn racers that put in a great performance today and got top 10 finishes. Well done everyone.”

CARN CLASSIC A1/A2/A3 RACE RESULTS

1 - A1 Gareth O’Neill - Caldwell Cycles

2 - A1 Nathan Mullan - Dromara

3 - A2 Peter McLean - Ards CC

4 - A3 Gary Cranston - East Antrim

5 - JR Dean Harvey - VC Glendale

6 - A3 Ciaran Dixon - Phoenix CC

7 - A1 Andrew McCullagh - Ards CC

8 - A2 Stuart Millar - Ards CC

9 - A1 Conor McCann - Inspired Cycling

10 - A2 Fergus Callaghan - Four Masters

11 - A2 Phil Doyle - Ards CC

12 - JR Rowan Montgomery -Ballymoney CC

13 - A1 Shay Donnelly- Dan Morissey

14 - A1 Edward Kearney- Phoenix CC

15 - A3 Robert Kennedy Ballymena CC

16 - A2 Dean Burnside - Island Wheelers

17 - A2 Ryan Jamison - Causeway CC

18 - A1 John Morton - Harps CC

19 - A2 Lee Harvey - VC Glendale

20 - A3 Fergus Byrne - Ballymena CC

21 - JR Somhairle Owens -Omagh Wheelers

22 - A3 Philip Bremner - Lakeland

23 - A2 Shaun Carey - Ballymena CC

24 - A3 Eamon Brady - Island Wheelers

25 - A2 Gavin Magowan - Dromara CC

CARN CLASSIC A4 RACE RESULTS

1 - Thomas Warke - Ballymoney CC

2 - Niall Daly- Square Wheels

3 - Andrew Gordon - Ballymoney CC

4 - Justin Bloomer - Harps CC

5 - PJ McErlean - Carn Wheelers

6 - Johnny McKaigue - Carn Wheelers

7 - Dermot McCabe - Island Wheelers

8 - Scott Lewis - VC Glendale

9 - Cliffy Hamilton - Newry

10 - Conor Gallagher - Ballymena RC

11 - Allen Bell - Bann Wheelers

12 - Declan McKenna - Carn Wheelers

13 - Darcey Harkness - VC Glendale

14 - John McCambridge - Clann Eireann

15 - Noel Johnston - Carn Wheelers

16 - Michael Gormley - Carn Wheelers

17 - Padraig McKaigue - Carn Wheelers

18 - Fergus McGirr - Lakeland

19 - Mark Kelly - Carn Wheelers

20 - JimJo McCullagh - Carn Wheelers

21 - John Diamond - Carn Wheelers

22 - Connor Maguire - U/A Ulster

23 - Aodhan McGrath - Carn Wheelers



