A return to local cycling with Carn Wheelers' Classic

After a year off and a delay due to the Covid-19 restrictions, local cycling club Carn Wheelers managed to run their flagship race, the Carn Classic.
Unfortunately due to the regulations the numbers were restricted and the huge interest shown meant that it was sold out in a short space of time.
“We would like to thank all those who helped make the 2021 edition of the Carn Classic a huge success and to all the riders who attended we hope you all had an enjoyable race,” commented PC Convery.
“A lot of work is carried out behind the screens on the run up to these events. We are extremely lucky to have great members within our club who are always there to give a helping hand and make these events run smoothly.
“To all our marshals and drivers who done an excellent job making today’s race safe and enjoyable for all the riders - thanks very much.
“We would also like to thank our sponsors Oakleaf Contracts, GO fuel and power and Time Bar Cookstown for their support.
"A special mention goes to our Carn racers that put in a great performance today and got top 10 finishes. Well done everyone.”
CARN CLASSIC A1/A2/A3 RACE RESULTS
1 - A1 Gareth O’Neill - Caldwell Cycles
2 - A1 Nathan Mullan - Dromara
3 - A2 Peter McLean - Ards CC
4 - A3 Gary Cranston - East Antrim
5 - JR Dean Harvey - VC Glendale
6 - A3 Ciaran Dixon - Phoenix CC
7 - A1 Andrew McCullagh - Ards CC
8 - A2 Stuart Millar - Ards CC
9 - A1 Conor McCann - Inspired Cycling
10 - A2 Fergus Callaghan - Four Masters
11 - A2 Phil Doyle - Ards CC
12 - JR Rowan Montgomery -Ballymoney CC
13 - A1 Shay Donnelly- Dan Morissey
14 - A1 Edward Kearney- Phoenix CC
15 - A3 Robert Kennedy Ballymena CC
16 - A2 Dean Burnside - Island Wheelers
17 - A2 Ryan Jamison - Causeway CC
18 - A1 John Morton - Harps CC
19 - A2 Lee Harvey - VC Glendale
20 - A3 Fergus Byrne - Ballymena CC
21 - JR Somhairle Owens -Omagh Wheelers
22 - A3 Philip Bremner - Lakeland
23 - A2 Shaun Carey - Ballymena CC
24 - A3 Eamon Brady - Island Wheelers
25 - A2 Gavin Magowan - Dromara CC
CARN CLASSIC A4 RACE RESULTS
1 - Thomas Warke - Ballymoney CC
2 - Niall Daly- Square Wheels
3 - Andrew Gordon - Ballymoney CC
4 - Justin Bloomer - Harps CC
5 - PJ McErlean - Carn Wheelers
6 - Johnny McKaigue - Carn Wheelers
7 - Dermot McCabe - Island Wheelers
8 - Scott Lewis - VC Glendale
9 - Cliffy Hamilton - Newry
10 - Conor Gallagher - Ballymena RC
11 - Allen Bell - Bann Wheelers
12 - Declan McKenna - Carn Wheelers
13 - Darcey Harkness - VC Glendale
14 - John McCambridge - Clann Eireann
15 - Noel Johnston - Carn Wheelers
16 - Michael Gormley - Carn Wheelers
17 - Padraig McKaigue - Carn Wheelers
18 - Fergus McGirr - Lakeland
19 - Mark Kelly - Carn Wheelers
20 - JimJo McCullagh - Carn Wheelers
21 - John Diamond - Carn Wheelers
22 - Connor Maguire - U/A Ulster
23 - Aodhan McGrath - Carn Wheelers
