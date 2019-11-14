Annual Rock hits the right notes

It may have been wet and cold at the Brandywell track on Monday night but that didn’t prevent some fines run, not least by Annual Rock who clocked a fine 27.76 over the 500 yard distance.

Now with more than 70 races behind him, this was a first win since last June, and this was his first race since July.

The 5/4 favourite had almost ten lengths to spare over Knock Dazzler in a four dog contest with Droopys Josie claiming third by a head in front of Reservist.

The opening race saw Abrekebabra Flo getting the better of Bogside Blue by a neck to win in 17.43 while in the second sprint Pass By obliged for Brendan McCann with a 16.99 run to edge out Greenfield Lark by a length.

Pac Man landed the spoils in the third race, with a time of 17.06 to win by two lengths from Runalong Ruby with the evens-money favourite Serene Harry a further three lengths adrift in third.

Outsider Fleetwood Fagan, a 4/1 shot, won the fourth race, over 500 yards, in 28.21 and here again the favourite disappointed. But it was an exciting finish as Senahel Muff was half a lenght behind the winner with Olwinn Meg in third just a head in front of the 4/6 Do it Boss who came in fourth.

Dance Messi, who is now a regular at the Brandwell following the closure of the Lifford track, won the fifth race over 525 yards in 30.01.

After Annual Rock’s great run in the sixth, Deputy Dog was the winner of the penultimate contest, recording a run of 28.06 over the 500 distance to get the better of Monroe Boy.

Favourite

The only favourite to win on the night was Bobs Other in the final event - and perhaps that was no surprise. Owners Juliet Aldridge and Vincent McGuinness have a habit of round the night off with a win, and this was the case once again with Bobs Other sprinting to a four and a quarter length success in front of Bogside Drama in a great 16.67.

Care centres

Meanwhile, establishing of Care Centres where racing greyhounds can be socialised with other animals and prepared for re-homing in their forever home has been progressed by the Irish Greyhound Board.

According to its chairman, Frank Nyhan, these centres, which will help the transition between the ending of a racing career and permanent re-homing, have been the subject of an e-Tenders process. Sixteen submissions were received for the provision of Care Centres at a variety of locations. These tenders are being evaluated and a recommendation will be brought to the Board for consideration very shortly. Bord na gCon has also established a greyhound Care Fund whereby all monies in the fund are dedicated to initiatives to support and improve the care and welfare of the racing greyhound.



Meanwhile, volume 42 of the Irish Greyhound Review is out now, having been launched at Shelbourne Park on Monday.



