Success celebrated at St Colm's prizegiving

St Colm's High School in Draperstown have taken the opportunity to celebrate last year's exam success by holding a prize-giving event at the school.

As well as honouring their recent alumni, the school were also able to present individual awards to a number of students.

Cora Rafferty, now studying Medicine at Queens University Belfast, and Michael Murray, who has gone on to study at St Mary's University College, Belfast were awarded Top Girl and Top Boy at A-Level.

Eve Donnelly and Dara McElkennon received the equivalent awards for their GCSE results, while the school also paid tribute to all their GCSE students.

Recent fundraising efforts at St Colm's were also celebrated, with the school presenting a cheque for £554 raised through a non-uniform day to the Children's Heartbeat Trust.

The school's close link with local GAA club, St Colm's Ballinascreen, was also highlighted, with representatives Mickey Boyle and Mary McGuigan presenting them with new footballs and sliotars.