Maghera Heritage & Cultural Centre Volunteer Recognition Evening

Maghera Heritage and Cultural Centre held a Volunteer Recognition evening in Friel's Bar, Swatragh.



The idea behind the event was for the Heritage Centre to show to all it's volunteers their appreciation for all the many hours contributed by its members and directors.



Teresa Murphy, who has recently joined the staff at the Heritage Centre was our compere for the evening and during her introductory speech thanked all the members of the organisation and said that she was delighted to be part such an organisation that felt the Heritage and History of the area was so important in being preserved for future generations to inherit.



Teresa also thanked the key players in the organisation for their innovative ideas, forward thinking, dedication, enthusiasm and commitment ensuring that the MHS Heritage and Cultural Centre remains in place for many years to come.



As a token of appreciation each of the following received a certificate and an inscribed plaque recognising the individuals contribution.



John Marquess for his expertise in the IT world, Joseph McCoy for his invaluable local historical knowledge, Jean Dunne for her continued support at front of house, Raymond McNamee for his general overall ability in organising events, Bruce Clark for his continued support since the organisations formation.



Maeve O'Neill for her continued work as Editor of the Maghera Times. James Armour for his vision, hard work and enthusiasm ensuring the organisation's sustainability since being formed in 2015.



The organisation paid special thanks to the Hutchinson Brothers who have been part of the musical scene at all our events'