Gallery: High standard at Derry Scór na nÓg finals

Contact
The Derry final of Scór na nÓg took place in Glenullin, with a massive 15 clubs represented.
A capacity crowd were treated to an afternoon of culture as 35 acts from these clubs performed to an exceptionally high standard.
Ceili dancing: Glen
Solo singing: Cora McEldowney (Glen)
Recitation: Anna Deehan (Glen)
Ballad Group: Glen
Novelty act: Slaughtneil
Instrumental music: Glenullin
Set Dancing: Glenullin
Quiz: Glenullin
The Derry champions will now go forward to represent Derry in the Ulster Semi-Final on Saturday, December 14 in St Patrick's College Banbridge at 3pm.
They they will compete against Down, Armagh and Tyrone champions in the hope of securing a place in the Ulster Scór na nÓg final in Threemilehouse in Monaghan on Saturday, January 4 2020.
Coiste Scór Dhoire would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the acts who took part in this years Scór na nÓg and wish our county champions every good wish as they progress onto the provincial stage.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Michaela Boyle at the launch of Women in Tech Event, with Alastair Cameron, Patricia Green, Laverne O'Donnell, Serena Terry
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.