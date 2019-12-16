Gallery: High standard at Derry Scór na nÓg finals

The Derry final of Scór na nÓg took place in Glenullin, with a massive 15 clubs represented.

A capacity crowd were treated to an afternoon of culture as 35 acts from these clubs performed to an exceptionally high standard.

Ceili dancing: Glen

Solo singing: Cora McEldowney (Glen)

Recitation: Anna Deehan (Glen)

Ballad Group: Glen

Novelty act: Slaughtneil

Instrumental music: Glenullin

Set Dancing: Glenullin

Quiz: Glenullin

The Derry champions will now go forward to represent Derry in the Ulster Semi-Final on Saturday, December 14 in St Patrick's College Banbridge at 3pm.

They they will compete against Down, Armagh and Tyrone champions in the hope of securing a place in the Ulster Scór na nÓg final in Threemilehouse in Monaghan on Saturday, January 4 2020.

Coiste Scór Dhoire would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the acts who took part in this years Scór na nÓg and wish our county champions every good wish as they progress onto the provincial stage.