Gallery: Glór Mhachaire Fíolta and Glór na Speiríní traditional night

Glór Mhachaire Fíolta and Glór na Speiríní recently held a traditional Irish music night featuring The Mulholland Family in The Terrace Hotel, Magherafelt.

The event proved to be very successful with people coming from both near and far to listen to what only can be described as an outstanding, talented group of musicians who set the tone for a great night.

The groups would like to thank everyone who supported the event in any manner by selling, purchasing or attending the event.

Your support is most valuable to both groups.