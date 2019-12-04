Gallery: Magherafelt Ploughing Championships

Contact
The Magherafelt Ploughing Society’s recent match was held at Kilcronaghan, Tobermore attracting competitors from across the province and from as far away as Dundalk.
Torrential rain elsewhere in the country meant that the availability of a dry field was an opportunity not to be missed – especially for a County Down man in the form of David Gill who carefully plotted his way to the top place and taking the championship of the field in what was a fantastic day for competitors and spectators alike.
The society would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the judging that was undertaken by Messrs S Bowman, R Brown, Wm Hood, Wm King & Wm Purcell and the results were as follows:-
Tractor section
12” for the Ernest A Caldwell Cup - 1 David Gill; 2 Rodney Crawford; 3 Allen McAnally; 4 = Brian O’Neill & Conor McKeown
Reversible for the F W Henderson Cup - 1 Adrian Jamison; 2 David Wright; 3 James Coulter
Vintage Class 1 for the Magherafelt Ploughing Society Cup - 1 James Adair ; 2 David Gratten; 3 Raymond Clifford; 4 Fred Dunne
Vintage Class 2 (Novice) for the Arthur Campbell Cup - 1 Sam Loughrey; 2 Jack Moore; 3 Malcolm Finney; 4 William McCracken
Vintage Classic - 1 Dai Kennedy; 2 Marc Gamble; 3 Nigel Gamble; 4 Jonathan Lemon
Best Back - David Gill
Best Hint - Allen McAnally
Best Ins & Outs - David Gill
Best Ploughing by a Co Derry Ploughman & WA Lees Memorial cup – David Wright
Championship of the field & WR Harrison Cup – David Gill
The Society thanks the traders and businesses in the Magherafelt area - especially SuperSeal Window Systems - for their financial and other support, and thank all who helped to organise the event
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Hospice community fundraiser officer, Ailbhe Temple, with two young fundraisers. Ailbhe Temple, centre, Community Fundraising Officer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.