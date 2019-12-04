Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Gallery: Magherafelt Ploughing Championships

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Magherafelt Ploughing Society’s recent match was held at Kilcronaghan, Tobermore attracting competitors from across the province and from as far away as Dundalk.
Torrential rain elsewhere in the country meant that the availability of a dry field was an opportunity not to be missed – especially for a County Down man in the form of David Gill who carefully plotted his way to the top place and taking the championship of the field in what was a fantastic day for competitors and spectators alike.
The society would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the judging that was undertaken by Messrs S Bowman, R Brown, Wm Hood, Wm King & Wm Purcell and the results were as follows:-

Tractor section
12” for the Ernest A Caldwell Cup - 1 David Gill; 2 Rodney Crawford; 3 Allen McAnally; 4 = Brian O’Neill & Conor McKeown

Reversible for the F W Henderson Cup - 1 Adrian Jamison; 2 David Wright; 3 James Coulter

Vintage Class 1 for the Magherafelt Ploughing Society Cup - 1 James Adair ; 2 David Gratten; 3 Raymond Clifford; 4 Fred Dunne

Vintage Class 2 (Novice) for the Arthur Campbell Cup - 1 Sam Loughrey; 2 Jack Moore; 3 Malcolm Finney; 4 William McCracken

Vintage Classic - 1 Dai Kennedy; 2 Marc Gamble; 3 Nigel Gamble; 4 Jonathan Lemon

Best Back - David Gill

Best Hint - Allen McAnally

Best Ins & Outs - David Gill

Best Ploughing by a Co Derry Ploughman & WA Lees Memorial cup – David Wright

Championship of the field & WR Harrison Cup – David Gill

The Society thanks the traders and businesses in the Magherafelt area - especially SuperSeal Window Systems - for their financial and other support, and thank all who helped to organise the event

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie