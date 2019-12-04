Gallery: Magherafelt Ploughing Championships

The Magherafelt Ploughing Society’s recent match was held at Kilcronaghan, Tobermore attracting competitors from across the province and from as far away as Dundalk.

Torrential rain elsewhere in the country meant that the availability of a dry field was an opportunity not to be missed – especially for a County Down man in the form of David Gill who carefully plotted his way to the top place and taking the championship of the field in what was a fantastic day for competitors and spectators alike.

The society would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the judging that was undertaken by Messrs S Bowman, R Brown, Wm Hood, Wm King & Wm Purcell and the results were as follows:-

Tractor section

12” for the Ernest A Caldwell Cup - 1 David Gill; 2 Rodney Crawford; 3 Allen McAnally; 4 = Brian O’Neill & Conor McKeown

Reversible for the F W Henderson Cup - 1 Adrian Jamison; 2 David Wright; 3 James Coulter

Vintage Class 1 for the Magherafelt Ploughing Society Cup - 1 James Adair ; 2 David Gratten; 3 Raymond Clifford; 4 Fred Dunne

Vintage Class 2 (Novice) for the Arthur Campbell Cup - 1 Sam Loughrey; 2 Jack Moore; 3 Malcolm Finney; 4 William McCracken

Vintage Classic - 1 Dai Kennedy; 2 Marc Gamble; 3 Nigel Gamble; 4 Jonathan Lemon

Best Back - David Gill

Best Hint - Allen McAnally

Best Ins & Outs - David Gill

Best Ploughing by a Co Derry Ploughman & WA Lees Memorial cup – David Wright

Championship of the field & WR Harrison Cup – David Gill

The Society thanks the traders and businesses in the Magherafelt area - especially SuperSeal Window Systems - for their financial and other support, and thank all who helped to organise the event