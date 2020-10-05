Contact

See inside a stunning house which has been put up for sale on the banks of the river Foyle in Derry

Architecturally-designed home captures views of the local landscape

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A stunning house on the outskirts of Derry has been put up for sale.

The five-bedroom property at Westlake enjoys breaktaking views over the surrounding countryside and the River Foyle.

The architecturally-designed home has created the most luxurious open plan living space with an inspired use of natural light.

The property expands over three floors with the first floor bedrooms enjoying a shared balcony which captures the breath-taking views.

The asking price for the house is £349,950.

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall with a tiled floor leading into a open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area.

There is also a bedroom and a show room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are a further four bedrooms and a games room.

There is a carport and a large garden to rear laid in lawn enclosed by fence with decked area capturing the breath-taking views.

